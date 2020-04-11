Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty HOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Louise HOWELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Louise HOWELL Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betty at Oakwood Park Lodge on April 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her loving husband Ross (2019). Devoted mother of Janice (Joel), Jeff (Diana) and Joanne (Cris). Adored Nana to Jesse (Paige), Tessa (Gino), Reid, Trista (Adrian) and Nicole (Mike). Great Nana to Avery, Emmett, Austyn and Paisley. Special thanks to Viv and Cindy, and all of the staff at Oakwood Park for taking such good care of our Mom and Dad. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -