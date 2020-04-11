|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betty at Oakwood Park Lodge on April 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her loving husband Ross (2019). Devoted mother of Janice (Joel), Jeff (Diana) and Joanne (Cris). Adored Nana to Jesse (Paige), Tessa (Gino), Reid, Trista (Adrian) and Nicole (Mike). Great Nana to Avery, Emmett, Austyn and Paisley. Special thanks to Viv and Cindy, and all of the staff at Oakwood Park for taking such good care of our Mom and Dad. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 11, 2020