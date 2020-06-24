Betty MAGEE

Passed peacefully at Henley House on June 22, 2020, in her 84th year. Beloved wife of the late Frank MaGee (1997) for 42 years and loving mother of Dianne (Gord) Woodland, Mark (Shona) MaGee, Curt (Jane) MaGee, and Patti (Ben) Cirone. Our cherished "Nana" will be greatly missed by grandkids, Rob (Jessica), Laurie (Mark), Daulton, Taylor (Carly), Dylan, Jack, Lily, Brianne (Wayne), and lovingly remembered by great-grandkids Bailey, Brandy, Bam, Conner, Ella, Chase, Riley, Scarlett, Logan, Ryan, Brooklyn and Avery. Betty is predeceased by grandsons Brandon, Justin, and Michael and is survived by brother Stephen (Donna) Gilliland of New Brunswick. Betty was born in Gagetown, NB and moved with family to Ontario in 1965 before settling in St. Catharines, in 1968. Raising a family that included four rambunctious kids, Betty was a member of the St. Catharines Kinettes for many years and has since been a long serving member of the Grantham Lioness Club. Along the way, Betty also was a long-time employee of both the Hotel Dieu Hospital as well as Brock University. The family would like to extend warm appreciation for the many friends and family who have been by Betty's side throughout the years and especially of late. Special thanks to all the wonderful nurses and staff, PSW's, and the many support teams at Henley House that have been there for Betty and the family these last several weeks and months. Their warmth and generosity in spirit will never be forgotten. Lastly, a very special nod of appreciation goes out to Dr. Hughes, Dr. Maida, and Dr. Abrahim who had consistently provided Mom with excellent care whenever needed. In keeping with Betty's wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends and family will be welcome to remember Betty at a Celebration of Life to be held at a future date when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Down Syndrome Society at www.cdss.ca and/or to Autism Ontario at www.autismontario.com. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca BUTLER (905) 646-6322.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 24, 2020.