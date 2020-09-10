1/1
Betty Redman
Peacefully On Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Garden City Manor in her 91st year. Betty, beloved wife of Carl for 68 years. Devoted mother of Carl Jr., Maureen and David. Loving Nana of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by her sister Margurite (Terry), and her nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11th from 1 - 2 p.m. at the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). A Celebration of her Betty's life will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. Cremation. Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
9056846346
