1926 - 2020 After a life well lived and well loved, Betty passed peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side at the age of 93. Betty was born in 1926, in Craster UK, and she often talked about her homeland and the beauty of the sea. As an only child, Betty received all of the love from her mother, father, grandfather, aunt Mary and uncle Frank, whom she spoke of so fondly. Betty crossed the Atlantic to Canada, aboard the Queen Mary with her firstborn son Conrad as a war bride at pier 21, where she began her adventure in Canada. After moving to Ontario, and eventually her hometown of Fort Erie, Betty raised Conrad and later Lorne, Donna and Mark. When faced with challenges throughout her life, Betty remained positive and used those challenges as an opportunity to become a stronger person. Betty was a hard worker and enjoyed her employment at Loblaws for 30 years, earning her the loving nickname "Lady Loblaw." Betty was most happy, when she was in the company of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she was equally loved by them. Betty cherished her many wonderful friends. With the family's deepest gratitude, Betty was lovingly and respectfully cared for by the compassionate and wonderful staff at Garrison Place, and her girls from Paramed. A special thanks to Dr. Che who saw Betty through many ups and downs through the years. Her absence will ache in the hearts of those who knew and love her but her kind nature will live on through her family. She now joins her angels in heaven, especially her daughter Donna who she has missed so much. An open house to celebrate Betty will be held at Garrison Place, 373 Garrison Road on Saturday, January 11th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.