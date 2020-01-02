Home

Peacefully, at Hotel Dieu Shaver, on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Cyril. Loving mom of Sandra and her husband Jim Kenney, Nancy and her husband Pierre Racine and Susan and her husband Guido Boin. Proud Ma of Noah and Christopher Boin, and Nathalie and Dominic Racine. Dear sister of Lorna of Alberta, Kathy and Colleen both of California. She was predeceased by her parents, Vera and Lorne, and her brothers Lornie and Kim. Beulah enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening winning a Trillium Award for her garden in 2015. In honouring Beulah's wishes, a private family service has taken place. Memorial donations to Hotel Dieu Shaver would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street and South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at ccbscares.ca
