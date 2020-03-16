|
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 13, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of 58 years to Murray and loving mother to Terry. Beloved grandmother to Kyle (Brittany) and Shaelyn. she will be dearly missed by her great-grandchildren Madelyn and Breanna. Bev was born in Kirkland Lake where she and Murray married, then moved to St. Catharines in 1963 to raise their family. Her biggest hobby was her family. She loved to cook for everyone and really enjoyed preparing for the holidays. A special thanks to the 4A nurses at St. Catharines General Hospital. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, Ontario, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. As per Beverely's wishes cremation will take place after the service. Please visit our Online Guestbook at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 16, 2020