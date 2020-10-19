Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Friday October16, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Valentino Dametto (1985). Dearly loved mother of Valerie (John) Hall, Victor Dametto and the late David Dametto (2003). Loving grandmother of Elizabeth, Chelsea and Adam Hall and great-grandmother of Ellisa Hall. Dear sister of Jerry Roworth and the late Bud Roworth. Mrs. Dametto was a Registered Nurse having worked at G.N.G.H. for over twenty years. Respecting the restrictions of Covid-19 (see www.bao.ca
) friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held at 7:30 p.m. A private family interment will take place on Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Dametto donations to Heart Niagara would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com