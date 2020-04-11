Home

Beverley Ann "Bev" Eymann

Beverley Ann "Bev" Eymann Obituary
Beloved mother, sister, and grandmother, passed away April 01 2020. She will be missed by her brother Charlie, "sister" Darlene, sons Wayne and Ted, Grandchildren Caitrin, Josh, Nathan, Kyle, and Merissa, Daughter-in-law Tracey, and Great Granddaughter Mylah. Predeceased by her husband Wayne Sr. and Granddaughter Kendra. Bev was a long standing member of the Optimist Club and also a Lioness. She built many years of relationships with her Avon clients. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 there will be no celebration of life until further notice. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Optimist Club St. Catharines 8 Napier St.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 11, 2020
