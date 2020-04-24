|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 81 years. She is survived by her loving daughter Sherry Gaal and her son Jesse of Welland, her sons Mike Gaal and his wife Cheryl of Calgary, Jeff Gaal and Kevin Gaal of California. Cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters and two brothers and their families. Beverley was predeceased by her husband Joseph Gaal Jr. In keeping with Beverley's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations in memory of Beverley may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland On line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 24, 2020