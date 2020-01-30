Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Homes, Port Colborne Chapel
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Anne Rose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverley Anne Rose Obituary
Passed away at Port Colborne Hospital on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 73 years. She was predeceased by her spouse Clarence Rose (2000). Beverley is survived by her children, Bernardine (Ann) Rose, Beau Rose and Belinda Rose, her grandchildren, Sharayah, Joshua, Caleb, Samuel, Josiah, Jesse, Kenan, Hannah and Sarahfaith (Bernardine Ann), Janel, (Beau) and Jory, Riley and Brianna (Belinda) and her great-grandchildren, Tirza, AnaRayah, Amera and Ellie (Sharayah), Jedidiah, Ryley, Jase, Malachi, Mila (Caleb), Harper Rose and Mack (Jory). Also survived by several siblings, nieces and nephews. Beverley was born in Smithville Ontario and lived in Port Colborne most of her life on a hobby farm outside of Town. She enjoyed being outside, gardening and going for walks. She enjoyed reading and knew her Bible from front to back. She is at peace now, walking in the gardens of her heavenly Father. Interment has taken place and the Rose Family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com or sent to the family directly to [email protected]
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -