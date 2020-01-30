|
Passed away at Port Colborne Hospital on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 73 years. She was predeceased by her spouse Clarence Rose (2000). Beverley is survived by her children, Bernardine (Ann) Rose, Beau Rose and Belinda Rose, her grandchildren, Sharayah, Joshua, Caleb, Samuel, Josiah, Jesse, Kenan, Hannah and Sarahfaith (Bernardine Ann), Janel, (Beau) and Jory, Riley and Brianna (Belinda) and her great-grandchildren, Tirza, AnaRayah, Amera and Ellie (Sharayah), Jedidiah, Ryley, Jase, Malachi, Mila (Caleb), Harper Rose and Mack (Jory). Also survived by several siblings, nieces and nephews. Beverley was born in Smithville Ontario and lived in Port Colborne most of her life on a hobby farm outside of Town. She enjoyed being outside, gardening and going for walks. She enjoyed reading and knew her Bible from front to back. She is at peace now, walking in the gardens of her heavenly Father. Interment has taken place and the Rose Family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com or sent to the family directly to [email protected]
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 30, 2020