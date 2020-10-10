1/1
I am sad to announce that our mother, Beverley Beaulieu, daughter of Rebecca Rozell, has lost her battle with cancer at the tender age of 70. She passed quietly at home surrounded by her family. Survived by oldest daughter, Lisa Knechtel and Bryant, grandaughter Taylor Allen and grandson Alex Knechtel.Youngest daughter Becky Duliban, son-in -law Stace Duliban, grandaughters Shandi Rose Duliban and Emily Duliban. Youngest sister Linda Wright, brother-in-law George Wright, niece Kayla Wright and partner Tristan Pridham, Nephews Duane Layne, and Sean Layne, and Great nephew West Wright. There is no funeral, just cremation. Due to Covid-19 celebration of life will be announced at a later date. The family requests a donation to be made to the Canadian Cancer Research fund in lieu of flowers. On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 10, 2020.
