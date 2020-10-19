1/1
Beverley Cecelia Lundy
1943 - 2020
1943-2020 It is with immense love and great sadness we share the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved wife, mother and Nana on October 16, 2020, in her 78th year. Best friend and devoted wife to Keith Lundy for 56 years. Cherished mother to Julie, Susan (Darryl), Jennifer (Jon), as well as adored Nana to Steven, Stephanie, Michael, Sebastian, Gabe, Evie. She will be sadly missed by her sister Sally (Ralph) Hauser. Beverley was an avid quilter with a passion for crafting. She was a great friend to many. The family extends a heartfelt and sincere Thank You to EMS, Pelham Fire Department and the incredible staff at the Welland Hospital Emergency Department for their incredible, compassionate care. In lieu of flowers donations in Beverley's memory can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. The family is planning a private celebration due to the present circumstances. Thank you to all for your kind words and gestures.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
