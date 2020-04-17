|
|
Died peacefully at Lookout Ridge Retirement Home on Tuesday evening April 14, 2020 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Clarke (2006). Mother of Kelly (Michael) of Fonthill, Scott of London, Jennifer (Glenn) of Knoxville, and Tim (Sue) of Milton. Cherished grandmother of Liam and Nathan Gojmerac, Olivia and Nicolette Robinson, and Rian Currie. Bev grew up in the Ottawa Valley, and though an only child, was part of the large and loving Gervan extended family. She worked for BOAC (now British Airways) as a young woman and got to travel the world before that was even a thing. She raised a family later in life (also before that was a thing), worked for a time as a real estate agent in the Niagara Region, and was a long-time member of Fonthill United Church. She was a social butterfly who also tried to live by her social values, however imperfectly. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Lookout for their compassion while Bev was in their care. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be arranged for a later date in Fonthill; a private burial will be held at Rosebank Cemetery in the Ottawa Valley. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation (www.heartandstroke.ca). Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 17, 2020