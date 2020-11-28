With heavy hearts we share the news of the passing of our beloved Beverley Jane Williamson on November 5th, 2020 after a brief illness. Bev will be lovingly remembered by her sons Bruce (Melody), Greg and Jim (Amy). Cherished Nana to Glen, Jim, Rob and Jack Williamson. Dear sister of Sharon (Bruce) Vollick and loving sister-in-law to Ken Marks and Doug Williamson. Bev will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, many of whom knew her as a second mother. Bev was predeceased by her beloved husband Bruce (2009) and dear sister Joyce (2020). Bev was a life-long resident of St. Catharines and member of St. George's Anglican Church where she was active for many years in the Bishop Beattie Fellowship. Though she lived with the significant physical challenges imposed by multiple sclerosis for most of her adult life, Bev always maintained a positive and cheerful outlook and sought ways to bring others comfort and joy right through her final days. Simply put, Bev loved people and people loved Bev. After husband Bruce's death, Bev spent the later years of her life at Ina Grafton Gage Village where she thrived in her unofficial role as 'goodwill champion'. Still, Bev's greatest love was reserved for her family. For the better part of two decades, Bev never missed a game in summers spent in sun-scorched ballparks and winters in freezing arenas throughout Southern Ontario supporting her boys' athletic endeavours. Once her boys got a little older, Bev returned to the work force in what can only be described as her perfect job...working in the Simpson Sears catalogue telephone ordering department. In contrast to the automated and relentlessly efficient e-commerce world of today, it's fair to say that Bev took a more 'personal' approach to customer service in which she would often spend time talking with customers (most of them she somehow knew!) about their kids, pets and other burning issues of the day before eventually getting around to taking their order. Whether it be family, friends or strangers, Bev had the special gift of always leaving people feeling happier than before they met. Bev was never happier than when her extended family gathered together, whether it be for Sunday roast beef dinners, birthday and holiday celebrations, picnics at Queenston Heights or vacations in cottage country. Our family is so grateful and appreciative for the loving and excellent care provided to Bev by the remarkable staff of 4A-NHS (St. Catharines) and Hospice Niagara who ensured Bev's final days were comfortable and filled with love and joy.



