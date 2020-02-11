|
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be So He put his arms around you and whispered "come to me". With tearful eyes we watched you as you slowly slipped away And though we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, your tired hands put to rest God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. Two years ago today you left us but it feels like yesterday. Since your passing you were joined by your beloved dog Buddy. What a beautiful reunion that must have been. Your "Bubby" now safely by your side. Sadly missed by her husband Fred; daughters Shirley (Rod); Diane (Gord); son Fred (Caroline). Lovingly remembered by her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and remainder of her extended family and friends. She was loved by all who knew her. Sing with the Angels beautiful lady. "Love You More"
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 11, 2020