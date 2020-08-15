1/1
Bianca (Menti) ROSSETTO
It is with great sadness that the family of Bianca Rossetto announces her passing on Thursday, April 9th, 2020 at the age of 85. Bianca is predeceased by her husband, Luigi, who was waiting for her with open arms. She will be missed by her children Vivian and Terry Davidson, Elio and Sue Rossetto and Paola and Valter Danchili; her grandchildren April, Anthony and Kathleen, Robbie, May and Noelle; and relatives in both Canada and Italy. Bianca lived a joyous life and welcomed everyone into her home with a warm smile and delicious aromas coming from her kitchen. We are sure that she is already up in Heaven with a pot of minestrone and plate of polenta ready to serve to the other angels. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church (21 Queen St. S., Thorold) on Wednesday, August 19th at 7:00pm. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. (Face masks and social distancing required)

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 15, 2020.
