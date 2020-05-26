On May 22, 2020, our dear father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away at the age of 73 years old. Bill will be forever remembered by his daughters, Sarah (Aaron) and Stephanie (Ben), his grandchildren Cassidy, Jessica and Michael. Beloved brother of Lillian (Gene), Patty (Duane), Jim (Linda) and brother-in-law Mark. He spent many special moments with his nieces and nephews, friends and his best four legged friend Genee. Predeceased by his parents, Anna and Jim and his sisters MaryEllen, Dorothy and Ethel. Bill is reunited with his beautiful wife and soulmate Donna, whom he has missed so much the past two years. Anyone who knew Bill, knew that he was a hard worker. He travelled extensively all over the world and he continued to travel after retirement with Donna, taking her places that she had always wanted to see. He dedicated his life to his family. His wife, children and grandchildren brought so much joy to his life. Their many times spent up north, vacations, celebrating special moments and just spending time together, meant so much to Bill and there are so many memories to cherish. Bill was passionate about the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing and enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with friends and family. Admired and revered for his ultimate handyman skills, there was nothing that Bill could not fix. He will be missed by so many. The family would like to thank Dr.Che for his care and compassion he gave Bill throughout his journey. At Bill's request a private family service will be held. If you wish to make a donation in Bill's memory, donations to a charity of your choice are appreciated. Williams Funeral Services entrusted with funeral arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 26, 2020.