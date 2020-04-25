|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bill Rowell at the age of 88 after a brief illness due to Covid-19. He was pre deceased by his first wife June Rowell and his second wife Theresa Leblanc Rowell. Loving father of William Rowell (Mimma), Pat Leblanc (Patti), Paul Leblanc, Nancy Percy (Ken), Cathy Madden (Mike Rigley), Pauline Bogner, Annette Labonte (Gilles), Rachelle Anderson (Dave), Julie Pyatt and Lyn Leblanc (Jeff). He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The best papa, pops, and Grandpa Bill. He is predeceased by brothers Fredrick Rowell and Bud Rowell. He is survived by sisters Jean Gibb (Jack) and Eleanor Bonise. Bill was the first employee hired by DuPont of Canada Whitby where he worked for thirty-five years before retiring. He was also a part time Whitby fire fighter and later became a part time district chief for twenty-five years. He wasn't one for idle talk; he just did what he said he would do. He will be held dearly in the hearts of his family, relatives and friends. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses of 4A at St.Catharines Hospital. Because we could not be with him, these angels provided love and compassion. We will be forever grateful. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make a donation, the one Bill would want is the Special Olympics of Ontario. Dad we love you and will miss you forever. For online condolences and donations please visit our website www.wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 25, 2020