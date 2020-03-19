|
Passed away peacefully with her loving family surrounding her at Woodlands of Sunset in Welland on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. In her 92nd year, Billie-Jean Wiley (nee Hess), beloved wife and best friend of the late Donald George Wiley for over sixty-one years. Predeceased by her son Michael (Dec. 2006). Lovingly and forever remembered by her daughter Sue and her husband Tom Moody, mother-in-law of Patricia (late Michael), adoring grandmother of Paul Wiley (Kathy), Brian Wiley, Kristy Gazzola (Nik Krstulich) and Patrick Gazzola, sister-in-law of Peggy Hess (late George), fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Her journey with Alzheimer's was difficult and trying. Our family wishes to send a special thank you to all the staff at Woodlands of Sunset. Also a warm thank you to Sharon. Mom was a dedicated housewife and mother her entire life. She loved to bake, became an oil painter and volunteered for many years with St. Paul Street United Church and was a Cub Scout leader at Grace Anglican Church for twenty-eight years. Billie-Jean and Don enjoyed their retirement and travelled the world, always together. Visitation will be held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel, 39 Court Street, St. Catharines (905-685-6584) on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service in the chapel on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment in Victoria Lawn Cemetery. "Nana we will never forget your sweetness." Due to Ontario Health concerns, all gatherings are limited to fifty attendees by order of the Premier. Social distancing of two meters must be practiced.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020