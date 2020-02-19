Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche Pollard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche Pollard In Memoriam
In loving memory of a dear wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who passed away seven years ago on February 19, 2013. God's golden gate stood open To Heaven you went that day With Farewells left unspoken You quietly slipped away You suffered much in silence Your spirit did not bend You faced your pain with courage Until the very end You fought so hard to stay with us But your fighting was in vain God took you to His loving home And freed you from all pain. Dearly loved and sadly missed by husband Keith, son Kenneth, daughters Karen, Sherrin and families.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanche's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -