|
|
In loving memory of a dear wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who passed away seven years ago on February 19, 2013. God's golden gate stood open To Heaven you went that day With Farewells left unspoken You quietly slipped away You suffered much in silence Your spirit did not bend You faced your pain with courage Until the very end You fought so hard to stay with us But your fighting was in vain God took you to His loving home And freed you from all pain. Dearly loved and sadly missed by husband Keith, son Kenneth, daughters Karen, Sherrin and families.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020