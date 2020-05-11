It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of "The Great One", Blanche (Gibson) Quinn at age 97. Blanche came roaring into the 1920's on December 23, 1922, and lived her life "full throttle". Predeceased by her husband Lincoln Quinn, son Jimmy, grandson Jeffrey and brother Bruce Gibson. Survived by her children John, Judy, Patrick (Paula), grandchildren Jordon, Morgan, Kevin, Samantha, Bailey and Hunter plus 8 great-grandchildren. She was so proud of all of you. Well regarded and celebrated for her indomitable spirit, quick wit and dry sense of humour, Blanche was a proud member of the Canadian Forces during World War II, raised her family in Niagara-on-the-Lake, retired as the Manager of the Niagara District Airport (first woman zone director of the RCFCA), Town Council alderman, St. Mark's Church warden, IAAP president, Legion Branch 124 member, and volunteered for numerous organizations/schools. But what she was most known for was her tongue in cheek letters to the Editor of the local newspaper. These letters made her a beloved town celebrity. A book about her colourful life can be found at the NOTL Museum. She wants either Helen Mirren or Meryl Streep to play the role of her on the big screen. Now that's OSCAR material. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Lincoln County Humane Society.