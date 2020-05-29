(1939-2020) Peacefully in his 82nd year on May 25, 2020 at Welland General Hospital. He leaves behind his beloved wife Margaret (Olah) of 61 years. Loving father to Debbie (John), Robert (Linda) and John (Debbie). Cherished grandfather to Candace (Brett) and Simon (Nicole). Special papa to Jenieveve (Brian) and Ivan (Rose and the girls Hailey and Jessica). Big brother to Mary Beres and John Beres (Bonnie) and brother-in-law to the Olah clan, Liz (Les), Paul (Rita), John (Irene), Joe (Debbie) and Cathy. He was "Uncle Bob" to many nieces, nephews and several special friends. Bob was a firefighter, retired from the Welland Fire Department and immensely loved the entire fraternity and he cherished the lifelong friends he made during this time. He enjoyed his involvement with the Welland Minor Hockey for many years and especially loved The King Hunt & Fish Club in Bobcaygeon. Bob was active at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church as well as with the Sts. Peter and Paul Seniors Club. The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thanks to the compassionate and hardworking staff at the Welland General Hospital who cared for Bob in his final days. A Mass and celebration of life will follow in post-pandemic times. In lieu of flowers, Bob requested donations be made to the Sts. Peter and Paul Building Fund (Fr. Mirek at sppchurch@bellnet.ca ) Funeral arrangements entrusted to H.L. Cudney Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 29, 2020.