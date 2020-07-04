We are saddened to announce the passing of Bob on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital at the age of 84. Loving husband of Marilyn Golden for 61 weird and wonderful years. Beloved father of Karen Weber (Gordon), Faren Golden (the late Tracey) and Michael Golden. Survived by his sister Marion Wright (Danny), Audrey Shepard and Grace Matthieu. Predeceased by six brothers and three sisters and his parents Isaac and Elizabeth Golden. He will be fondly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. For all who knew Bob, he loved fishing, golfing and bowling. Bob was a faithful employee of GM for 35 years. Bob gave his heart to the Lord 4 years ago. As per Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the St. Catharines Hospital on 5A for all of their care and compassion. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to Gideon Bible Society would be appreciated. Online tributes can be shared at www.hulseandenlgish.com
