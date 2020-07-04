1/1
Bob J. GOLDEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are saddened to announce the passing of Bob on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital at the age of 84. Loving husband of Marilyn Golden for 61 weird and wonderful years. Beloved father of Karen Weber (Gordon), Faren Golden (the late Tracey) and Michael Golden. Survived by his sister Marion Wright (Danny), Audrey Shepard and Grace Matthieu. Predeceased by six brothers and three sisters and his parents Isaac and Elizabeth Golden. He will be fondly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. For all who knew Bob, he loved fishing, golfing and bowling. Bob was a faithful employee of GM for 35 years. Bob gave his heart to the Lord 4 years ago. As per Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the St. Catharines Hospital on 5A for all of their care and compassion. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to Gideon Bible Society would be appreciated. Online tributes can be shared at www.hulseandenlgish.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
9056846346
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved