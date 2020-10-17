Bobbie MALTON

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in her 71st year. Beloved wife of Les for 48 years. Loving mother of Jon (Melissa) and Chris (Amy). Proud grandmother of Ryan, Alison, Mya and Ava. Bobbie was a retired teacher with the DSBN, teaching mainly at Lady Spencer and Prince Philip Schools. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara Street. A private funeral service will be held at a later time. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. All guests attending the visitation must bring a mask and remain 6ft socially distanced. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to McMaster Children's Hospital or Community Addiction Services of Niagara (CASON). Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca