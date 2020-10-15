On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 two weeks after suffering massive stroke and heart attack, Bogdan Andrzej Wszolek, left to be with his Heavenly Father. Predeceased by his parents Jozefa and Szczepan (Poland), Bogdan is survived by his wife Czeslawa of 48 years. Beloved father to Agnieszka (Mario), Jaroslaw (Joanna) and Sebastian (Nadia). "Kochany dzadziu" to Benjamin, Karolina, Daniel, Isabella, Natalia, Maja, Nicholas, Malina and Larisa. Survived by his sister Wieslawa (Tadeusz), Poland and brother Henryk (Ewa), Chicago. Bogdan was born in Poland in 1950, came to Canada to join his wife and kids in 1993. He enjoyed working at Meatland for the first few years, where he was appreciated and recognized for his hard work, dedication and willingness to do any tasks that he was assigned. He especially enjoyed working with wood, and his many woodworking projects for his kids and grandkids will bring memories of the skills that he tried to pass on. After Meatland he worked at Saga Marine and continued to serve his friends and family with his handyman skills. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed bringing everybody to the table serving traditional Polish dishes. Bogdan enjoyed traditional Polish music; he was often humming and singing his favourite tunes played on accordion during the many family gatherings. He will be remembered for his quiet presence, sense of humor, honesty and integrity. The Family would like to thank Dr. Gruber for his compassion and care over the last few years and the doctors and staff of Niagara Falls hospital where he was cared for with compassion and kindness in the last two weeks of his life. Visitation will be held at GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Friday October 16, 2020 from 7:00 to 9:00pm with prayers to be held at 8:00pm. A funeral mass will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 5 Oblate St., St. Catharines on Saturday October 17 at 11:00am followed by a burial at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Polish Catholic Church. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. Guests will line up at social distancing requirements of 2 meters upon entering the visitation room. There will be a brief opportunity to pay respects to the family and their loved one. Cemetery attendance is limited to 50 guests.