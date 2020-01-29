Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonita KOEBEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonita Ruth (McGREGOR) KOEBEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Monday, January 27, 2020 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of the late Charles Koebel and the late John (Jack) McGregor. Loving mother of Sherri Wilson (Shaun) and predeceased by daughters Cheryl and Tracy. Dear sister of Ork Kerr (Helen, predeceased) and Bev Kerr (Bernice). Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and family. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11 o'clock until time of funeral service at 1 o'clock. Cremation to follow. If desired, memorial donations to Ethnos Canada would be appreciated. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -