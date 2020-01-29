|
|
Peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Monday, January 27, 2020 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of the late Charles Koebel and the late John (Jack) McGregor. Loving mother of Sherri Wilson (Shaun) and predeceased by daughters Cheryl and Tracy. Dear sister of Ork Kerr (Helen, predeceased) and Bev Kerr (Bernice). Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and family. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11 o'clock until time of funeral service at 1 o'clock. Cremation to follow. If desired, memorial donations to Ethnos Canada would be appreciated. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 29, 2020