Passed away peacefully with her family at her side at the Port Colborne General Hospital on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 57 years. Beloved wife of Joseph Roy Etling for 38 years, loving mother of Diana (Adam) Sneek and Andrew (Malorie) Etling, dear grandmother of Grayson, Harper, Bellamy and Rogan. She was predeceased by her parents Daniel and Irene Konig. Special thanks to the staff of the Niagara Health System for all of their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Central United Church Hall, 30 Delhi Street, Port Colborne on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. Private family interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the or the Central United Church. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 12, 2020