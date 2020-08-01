It is with heavy hearts that the family of Bonnie "BonBon" Jean McKellar announces her peaceful passing on July 28, surrounded by her beloved children, Kimberley (Robin) Schutt ( Fort Erie),Master Corporal Dannie (Teaisha) Whittingham (CFB Kingston) and Tammy (Mark) Burlow (West Seneca NY). She was Gramma BonBon to Emily (Riley), Joel (Hayley) and Steven Schutt, Tareca, Andre and Noah Whittingham, Samantha and 1st Lieutenant US Army Mackenzie , Burlow and her great grandaughter, Freya Zimak. She was the youngest child of the McKellar clan, survived by her devoted sister, Louise Stuart, Carol McKellar and brother Jack (Teresa) McKellar. She was the "fun Aunt" to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her spouse Fred Jones, beloved sister Marion, brother Bob, parents Annie and Al McKellar and her precious daughter Wendy Murphy (Tim). She was a fixture of the customs brokerage industry until her retirement in 2010 Throughout her life she volunteered extensively for the community. Most recently the R.C.L. Br. 71 (past president) and Heritage Arts A "firecracker," she was fun loving, kind, compassionate and tireless. She loved a spirited discussion, rooting for the under dog and living life on her terms. A service to celebrate her life to be held at a later date. Memorial donations to RCL Poppy Fund or Leukemia Foundation. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca