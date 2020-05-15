It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Bonnie on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital. Beloved wife for 55 years of Gary. Loving mother of Craig and the late Bruce (2016). She will be lovingly remembered by her many cousins and friends. As a result of the current Covid19 situation, a private service will be held at Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel, 5176 Victoria Ave. Niagara Falls (905-354-5614). Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations made to The Canadian Cancer Society or The Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 15, 2020.