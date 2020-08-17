Peacefully at home with her family by her side with dignity and respect after a short but mighty fight with cancer, Bonnie joined the angels. Loved dearly by her husband Howard of 61 years. Greatly missed by her daughters Terri Hobbs (Tyrone) and Tina Stavinga (John). Cherished grandma of J.T. and Tylor Stavinga, and grandma Bonnie to Melody, Manda and Avery. Bonnie is survived by her siblings Irene Balough, Ron Eros (Nita), Fred Eros, and by her sisters in law Betty Jones (Glen), Lois Lohnes and Elain Eros. Predeceased by her parents Burt and Doris Eros, brother Carl, brother in law Clare and sister in law Marian. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Bonnie took her role as wife and mother very seriously always putting family first. She spent her married life in the house her and Howard designed together in Dain City. She was well known as the Avon Lady, and later on in life she drove school bus. Bonnie lived a very active life travelling, and when she was home she dedicated her time volunteering at her church Winger Church of Christ (Disciples). Bonnie also attended many events at the Legion and she also enjoyed the Friday night fish fry. She was also known for her love of cats, caring and taking in any strays. The family would like to extend their appreciation to E Shift VON, and Kim and Jocelyn of Paramed. Cremation has taken place. The Stayzer family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence St. Port Colborne on Wednesday, August 19 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow in the Armstrong Chapel on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. As per Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance is limited to 30% of the building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. All guests attending MUST wear a face mask. If you are unable to attend but wish to view the funeral service, a link will be made available on Wednesday at 12 p.m. Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Bonnie Stayzer Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Winger Church of Christ (Disciples) or the Port Colborne Feline Initiative. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca