Boris OUZUNOFF
1926 -2020 Predeceased by wife, Helen and daughter, Elizabeth, Boris passed away peacefully November 28. He will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife of 45 years, Sandra, children Greg, Janet, Barbara, Lynda , Robin, Cristal, Grandchildren Micheal, Stepheny, Ally, Stephen, Michael, Sophie, Julia, Christopher, Shannon, Jack and great granddaughter Harper. Boris loved sports in high school and university. He was named outstanding boy at NFCVI, Captain of the NFCVI football team that won the SOSA championship. Loved his fishing and moose hunting trips. Family and friends enjoyed moose stew and peppers and tomato sauce from his garden. Member of St. Andrew's Church choir for 45 years and Niagara Mens Chorus. He played the violin. He was a bridge life master, taught bridge and directed Niagara Falls and Welland Bridge Clubs for many years. Upon retirement from Cyanamid, he and Sandra wintered in Palm Springs, California for 25 years. He loved to dance and taught line dancing there. He'll be missed by his many friends and students. A celebration of Boris's life will be held when suitable for family travel. To learn more and get OneNote, visit www.onenote.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 5, 2020.
