Bowman Ann Russell
Passed away peacefully at the Port Colborne General Hospital on October 13, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife and dance partner of Horace (Scope) for 67 years. Dear mother of Nancy Stewart (Don), Sally Russell, and Linda Misener (Mike Lynch). Cherished grandmother of Sarah and Emily Stewart (James Coulter), Whitney Stevens (Nick), Nicholas de St. Croix, Jordin and Bradley Misener (Kaitlyn). Great-grandmother of Abigail and Russell Misener. Survived by her sisters Betty Rienzo (Victor), Helen Letourneau (Claude), sister-in-law Carole Matthews and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ann was a lifetime member of the Niagara German-Canadian Club. She was happiest spending time with her family, gardening, and sewing. Special thanks to the Personal Support Workers who provided kind and caring support to Ann and our family. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Niagara Region.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 24, 2020.
