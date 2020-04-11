|
Age 59, of Waverley, Nova Scotia, passed away at home on April 2, 2020, with his wife and family by his side after a short battle with cancer. Born in Toronto to the late Richard James and Yvonne (Aspinall) Haworth, he will be dearly missed by his wife of 35 years Ingrid (Unruh), daughters Sarah (Brett Barwick), Rebecca (Kit Moran) and Victoria. He also leaves to mourn his mother Lillie (Sherwood) Haworth, Grimsby, ON; brother Richard (Andrea, nephews Ross and Cameron), Invermere, BC; Jeffrey (Kim) Codrington, ON; mother-in-law Anne Unruh, Vineland, ON; brother-in-law Ervin Unruh, Vineland, ON. He was looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild in April. A graduate of the University of Guelph, BSc. 83 (Microbiology), Brad enjoyed a 30-year career with UFL and Newly Weds Foods. He was well respected in the food ingredient and food development industry where he made many life-long friends. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed collecting antiques, publishing "The Maritime Antique Dealers' Directory" for many years and restoring vintage lighting. His proudest achievements, however, were his three daughters. He found joy in sharing his vast knowledge with them, coaching their Ringette teams, cheering for them on the sidelines of the many sports they participated in and watching them succeed academically and in their careers. Cremation has taken place. A celebration to honour his life and his memory will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in his memory can be made to KidSport Nova Scotia, SPCA, or Beacon House, Lower Sackville, NS. Online condolences: www.donaldkwalker.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 11, 2020