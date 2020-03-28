|
|
Finnigan, Brenda Iris. Passed away on March 25, 2020 a few days after her 88th birthday. She lost the love of her life and husband of 63 years, David, seven years ago and missed him every day. Devoted mother of Mike (Kathy) and Kathleen (Fred) Gugg. Loving grandmother of of seven grandchildren: Beth, Colleen, Brenda, Robert, David, Daniel and Julie. Proud great-grandmother of Luke, Jake, Blaine, Brandon, Kate, Quade, Tristan, Carter, Evan, Quinn, Dylan, Henry and Eliza. Dear sister to Allan (Gladys 2013) Regelous of Croydon, England. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews in England and Canada. She lived for her husband and family but found friendship and happiness in her later years at Wesley Robins Retirement Village. Brenda has been cremated and her ashes will join those of her soul mate Dave. The global pandemic does not permit any other arrangements at this time. A donation to the children's in her memory would be a fitting tribute.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020