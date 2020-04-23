Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Warankie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Lea (Smith) Warankie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Lea (Smith) Warankie Obituary
Warankie, Brenda Lea (Smith) - Peacefully at home, on April 20, 2020 in her 67th year after her battle with cancer. Loving wife to Nick Warankie of 46 years. Proud mother of Steve Warankie (Melissa) and Brad Warankie. Adoring grandmother to Matthew and Olivia Warankie. Survived by her sisters Linda Homan (Gary), and Cathy Terpak (Mike). Lovingly remembered by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many many friends. Brenda was predeceased by her parents Earl and Doris Smith. The family would like to thank the in home health care professionals for their care and support. Online condolences may be shared at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -