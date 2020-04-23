|
Warankie, Brenda Lea (Smith) - Peacefully at home, on April 20, 2020 in her 67th year after her battle with cancer. Loving wife to Nick Warankie of 46 years. Proud mother of Steve Warankie (Melissa) and Brad Warankie. Adoring grandmother to Matthew and Olivia Warankie. Survived by her sisters Linda Homan (Gary), and Cathy Terpak (Mike). Lovingly remembered by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many many friends. Brenda was predeceased by her parents Earl and Doris Smith. The family would like to thank the in home health care professionals for their care and support. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre, or Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020