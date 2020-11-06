It is with a sad and heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Brent Ian Guy Masterson. Brent was born in St. Catharines on October 18, 1962. Brent was a graduate of Niagara College, where he met his wife Anne. He was a devoted father and husband. He was the rock in his mother's life, supporting her after his father's death and tending to her many needs in her twilight years. Brent's warm smile, gentle and generous spirit, and quiet sense of humour will be missed by all the lives he touched. Brent was pre-deceased by his father Glenn, mother Yvonne, step-father Ken Johnston, and mother-in-law Catherine. Brent leaves behind his wife Anne, son Jordan (Jen), daughter Hayleigh, and furry sidekick Tessa, as well as sisters Lynn (Sampson), Lesleigh, brother Scott (Sue), brothers-in-law John (Lynda) and Robert (Nancy), step-sisters Gail and Laurie, as well as many nieces and nephews. A visitation and funeral service will be held at Hulse and English Funeral Home & Chapel at 75 Church Street, St. Catharines. Brent will be laid to rest at Pleasantview Cemetery. Due to current COVID restrictions, the funeral service will be by invitation only. Friends are welcome to attend the visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. All visitors to the funeral home must wear a mask or face-shield, check in at the entrance, and maintain social distancing. There may be a small delay so we can maintain adequate numbers in the visiting room. Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until a member of the staff directs you into the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Heart and Stroke or the Canadian Diabetes Foundation in his memory. Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
