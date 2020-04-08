Home

Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Monday March 30, 2020 with his wife at his side. Brian of Cavan, formerly of Edmonton and St. Catharines, was 68 years of age. Beloved husband of Sandy (Eardley) for 30 years. Dearly loved father of Ali and Victoria (Mostafa) and the late Christopher. Son of Albert Scholes (Cathy Horne) and the late Madalene Scholes (Gaw). Brian will be fondly remembered by his Auntie Rachel Tennant, cousins Randy Gaw, Judy Kirk, Terry Gaw, Peter Gaw, David Gaw, Donna Cadeau, Jackie Scholes, John Scholes, Judy Bonfoco, and their families. He will be missed by his good friends at Ontario Power Generation, the Eardley family, and other relatives and friends, including his beloved dog, Apollo. Brian was an Inspector with O.P.G. for 20 years; previously having worked across Canada and into the N.W.T., the USA and Saudi Arabia. He was ever driven to expand his knowledge, and was always learning, taking courses or earning certifications. He was an eager story teller, and as his friends at O.P.G. can attest, there was never a story so dull that he wouldn't tell it twice. He was a proud member of the Millbrook Legion, Branch #402 and the Peterborough Revolver & Pistol Club. He enjoyed target shooting, taking long rides on his motorcycle and had a tremendous love for dogs, no doubt on full display when he, Ali and Christopher snuck down to Pickering to adopt Apollo while Sandy and Victoria were on vacation. His many passions were eclipsed only by his love for his family, and he always made time to support his children and friends. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the PRHC Intensive Care Unit for their compassion and excellent care of Brian. Cremation entrusted to Community Alternative Funeral Home. Interment in Kemptville, and Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Donations in Brian's memory may be made to the Peterborough Humane Society through www.communityalternative.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 8, 2020
