It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Brian on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Tufford Nursing Home in St. Catharines, surrounded by the love of his wife and three daughters. Brian was the love and best friend to Sandra for 57 years. He was the much-loved father of Nicola (Tom) Kent, Andrea Whitelaw and Joelle Bradshaw. Later in life he connected with Philip (Susie) Schofield which brought much joy to our family. Brian was the proud grandad of Matthew (Chelsy) Whitelaw and Taylor Whitelaw (Ryder). He was also great grandad to the beautiful Sofia, Sienna and Macy Whitelaw. He will be missed by his side kick brother in law Eric and his sister in law, Carmen Barnes, in England his sister, Anne (Geoff) Dean, his late sister and late brother-in-law, Florence and Clifford Lord, and his sister-in-law, Christine (the late Alan Barnes). Brian had many friends through out his life back in Padiham, England and here in Canada. He remained especially close to Pam and the late Jim Feeny. Brian's career began in the British Merchant Navy and retired after running his own successful computer software supplying company. Unfortunately, Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease crept in slowly and after many years of being loved at home, Brian required more care and went to live at Tufford Manor, where his four girls were with him every step of the way. We cannot express our gratitude enough to everyone at Tufford. Their care, compassion and dignity shown to Brian and his family was wonderful. Brian was genuinely loved and well respected. He was a kind, thoughtful and generous man who had a great sense of humour. He did a great job being a Dad to his three daughters (despite a few sleepless nights!). He will forever be in our hearts and memories. Whenever we watch a Hamilton Tiger Cat football game, we will think of him. (Oskee wee wee!) The family have said their goodbyes to Brian and cremation has taken place. We thank you all for your love and support during this difficult time. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020