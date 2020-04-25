|
The saying only the good die young was meant for Brian, or "Housey" as he preferred. His last few years gave him many health issues which he rose above and took in stride each time. This last month presented a battle he was not able to overcome, and he peacefully left his body behind. Leaving his best accomplishments behind are his heartbroken best-friend and wife of 39 years, Debbie and in his words "the best thing he ever did in his life" his "punk", daughter Brier (Colin) who he loved more than anything. Also left to grieve are his beloved parents, Dale and Donna, his siblings; Joanne (Kelly) Rittenhouse, Randy (Diane) House, Lisa (Joe) House-Carpenter, George (Ina) Knight, Chuck (Irma) Knight and Debbie Knight. Predeceased by his in-laws George (2014) and Margaret (2013) Knight. Deeply missed by his nieces and nephews, Lori and Adam (Hunter), Kristin and Mark, Nicholas, Lee and Samantha, Brett and Tracey, Bryce and Sam, Corie and Jay, Stacey and Steve, Natasha, Alicia and many loving great nieces and nephews. As well as many aunts and uncles, cousins and extended family which of course includes his girls, Alex (Juan) Gregory, Mandy (Selwyn) Chu and Steph (Brett) Macoretta who proudly shared him as their dad too. His "princess pup" Lexington is keeping watch on us all and awaiting his return. As much love as Brian gave to his immediate family, his large group of friends were always included in it, such as childhood friends Jim (Rose) Farrell and Derek (Brenda) Pont along with A.D. Fleming who balanced friendship and a work relationship perfectly, as well as too many others to mention by name. Brian was larger than life and his direct honesty could seem harsh at times but anyone who knew him also saw the man who loved and melted hearts with his generosity and complete loyalty. If someone needed help, he was full in and always making sure to do as much as he truly could for anyone. Besides family and friends Brian had many passions over the years which included above all, golfing, which he shared many years playing with his dad and friends. A true leaf fan to the bitter end and with the help of close friend Bob Dell, attended one last game in February with Brier. Words will never sum up this wonderful, kind, unselfish man, and although we grieve deeply, he is at peace now to continue watching over us all. "Someone like you makes it hard to live without" Your support has meant so much and has been what he deserved. A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses that cared for him. If desired, donations in his name would be appreciated to the or Heart & Stroke Foundation. A date will be decided later for a celebration of his life. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 25, 2020