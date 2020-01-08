|
Surrounded by his family at the Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Beloved husband of the late Elly (2011 ) for 44 years. Dear father of Barry and his wife Lori and Dan and his wife Karen. Paw will be missed by his grandchildren Ryan and Katelynn, Rebecca and Paul and Allison and great-paw to Adorah, Addilyn and Elly. He is survived by his sisters Linda Pryde (Don) and Sharon Earnshaw. Brian was avid Toronto Maple Leafs and Ti-Cats fan, enjoyed fishing and enjoyed spending time at his trailer with family and friends. Mr. Doucet is at the NIAGARA ST. CHAPEL of BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St. (south of Scott) where the family will receive friends on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday at 11:30 am. A Private family interment will be held at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would appreciated by the family. Online condolences are available at www.butlerniagara.ca. Butler 905-646-6322.