Passed away suddenly at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Cords) Burgoyne for 61 years. Loving father of Jane (Wayne) Villeneuve and Terry (Kathy) Burgoyne. Dear grandfather of Emma Burgoyne, Sabrina and Violet Ioannoni and Raymono and Shalyn Jensen. Predeceased by his sister Barbara. Brian loved sports, playing catcher in an industrial fastball league, acting as assistant coach in a mixed baseball league as well as working at Garden City and Fort Erie Raceways. A drive through visitation will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St (905-646-6322) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Private Funeral Service will follow. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service is by invitation only. For those wishing to view the service, a livestream broadcast will be available starting at 1 p.m. For instructions on how to join or to leave an online condolence visit www.butlerniagara.ca
.