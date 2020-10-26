1/1
Brian Finora
Today we celebrate the life of Brian Finora, beloved husband and best friend to Monique for 44 years. Brian (69 years old) passed away suddenly on October 20, 2020 from a heart attack while gardening. He was an outstanding father to Victor (Jenny) and Nathalie (Mike). An active and adventurous Papi to Matthew, Emjay, Grace and Lucas. Brother of Anita (Tim) Gurnick of Wingham and Sharon (Ken) Toth of Los Vegas. Brian's passionate spirit will be remembered by his mother Lois. Predeceased by his father Douglas (1987). He will also be missed by his nephews Aaron, David, Jordan, Matthew and Marc. Brian embodied an attitude and spirit that gave those around him the confidence to dream big. He encouraged risk-taking and inspired belief that we could change the world. You can't tame the spirit of someone who has magic in their veins and that he did. Brian's spirit will forever live on in the lives of all those who knew him. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name to Lakeshore Catholic High School Geography Scholarship program would be greatly appreciated. Due to COVID restrictions, a small private gathering, mass and inurnment has been arranged. However, family and friends are invited to view the service after it has taken place and offer condolences through George Darte Funeral Home website.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 26, 2020.
