Brian James KENNEDY
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Brian Kennedy on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Brian was born in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England to parents Rose and Walter Kennedy in 1942. Brian is predeceased by his loving wife Sarah (1998). Brian leaves behind his daughters Andrea (Sean) Egan, Jannette (Bradley) Mealyea and Elinor (Mike) Di Maria. His beloved grandchildren Sean (Kelly) Egan, Bryn Crothers, Breigh-Ann (Alex) Judge, Taylor, Teirney, Gavin Di Maria, Holley Gregovski and four great-grandchildren. Brian will be missed by his brothers Trevor (Lorraine) John, the late Kevin (Anne) Kennedy, brother-in-law to Alex (Helen) Bruce, the late Jannette and Allan Speirs. Brian will be lovingly remembered by Rollande, his nieces and nephews and many friends. Friends are invited to join the family at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St, St. Catharines, on Wed., Oct. 21 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Service at the funeral home will be Thurs. Oct 22 at 12:30 p.m., Victoria Lawn to follow. Donations to the Welland SPCA and District Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. On-Line guestbook: www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
