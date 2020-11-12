1/1
Brian John HODGKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at his home, on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 60. Loved son of John and Christine Hodgkins. Dear brother of Doug Hodgkins, Greg Hodgkins (Debra) and the late Steve Hodgkins (late Shelley). Uncle of Joshua and Jennifer (Evan Shaw). Brian touched the lives of many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and will be sorely missed. He was a retired long-time employee of the Region of Niagara. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial contributions to Deer Park Villa in Grimsby would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved