Passed away at his home, on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 60. Loved son of John and Christine Hodgkins. Dear brother of Doug Hodgkins, Greg Hodgkins (Debra) and the late Steve Hodgkins (late Shelley). Uncle of Joshua and Jennifer (Evan Shaw). Brian touched the lives of many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and will be sorely missed. He was a retired long-time employee of the Region of Niagara. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial contributions to Deer Park Villa in Grimsby would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com