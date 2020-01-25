|
|
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Brian on December 27, 2019 in Blackburn, UK at age 69. Brian was predeceased by his wife Lynn (2010), and his parents Helen (2011) and Ken Hills (2014). He leaves behind his loving daughter Trish and her fiance Steven Winters, his son Michael, wife Pamela and their son Declan. He is also survived by granddaughter Courtney, sister Debby Millard (Nick Matwijenko), Wendy Atkins (Harry Atkins, 2016) and brother Wayne Hills (Janet). Brian was a fun loving uncle to several nieces and nephews in Canada and the UK. He leaves behind his dear friend and brother-in-law, Peter Clough and his wife Carina. Brian suffered health issues for the past few years but always managed a smile and simple hello for everyone. He loved the outdoors and in his younger years was involved with Boy Scouts of Canada, enjoying hiking, camping and fishing. His heart of gold and larger than life personality will live on in those who loved him. We would like to thank Trish and Steve for the wonderful care they took of Brian over the past years, the carers at Kingsway and the staff at Blackburn hospital. Cremation and a Celebration of Brian's life to take place in Blackburn. You are finally without pain Brian, so spread your wings and fly. Rest in Peace.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 25, 2020