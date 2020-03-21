|
passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side, after a long courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday March 17th, 2020 in his 63rd year. Beloved husband and soul mate for 40 years of Miriam (nee Sahagian). Cherished son of Katharine & the late Bernard Brygier. Predeceased by his Aunt Thea and mother-in-law Flora (George) Sahagian. Loving brother-in-law of Ted & Linda Mlot. Special uncle to Kevin (Lorraine) Mlot & Marcie (Ryan) Mlot. Great-Uncle to Alexa, Lucas & Theo. He will be missed by his relatives in Germany. Also, his loyal friend to the end, his fur baby Alvin. Brian was a graphic artist who owned and operated Brygier Graphic & Design for 35 years. He always voiced the motto, "Life is sweet!". Special thanks goes out to his sister-in-law Linda Mlot and family for their support. Dr. B. Rosenberg, Dr. V. Chetty, and Dr. A. Torres-Trejo for their compassionate care. His childhood friend John Chmielak, staff at Bayshore especially (PSWs) Jim, Ian, neighbours on Longfellow Ave., cousin Sandra Sahagian Whalen for all their help & assistance. Also the various support groups he attended at Wellspring, including the Brain Tumour Support Group (Debbie Dominic). If desired memorial donations may be made online to Wellsprings Niagara. Due to the current circumstances, memorial Mass will take place and announced at a future date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 21, 2020