Brian WALTON

With heavy hearts, the family announces the sudden passing of our brother Brian on June 30, 2020 in St. Catharines at the age of 73. Devoted brother to Gary and Mary Anne. Dear uncle of Mike (2016) and Andrea. Great-uncle to Brandon and Kendra. Brian is predeceased by his Father Albert (1988) and Mother Muriel (2005). He will be missed by his many cousins and close family friends. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with the George Darte Funeral Home 585 Carlton St, St. Catharines, ON. Please see website for details. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation or Community Care St. Catharines On-Line Guest Book www.georgedartefuneralhome.com