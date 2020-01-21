Home

On Sunday, January 19, 2020 Brian passed away at the St. Catharines General Hospital after a short illness, at the age of 73. Brian was a lifelong resident of St. Catharines, employed at General Motors for 30 years. He was involved as an oarsman and coach with the St. Catharines Rowing fraternity for many, many years. He was also a dedicated dog walker, which "Delilah" will attest to. Brian was predeceased by his parents William and Thelma Davis. He is survived by his brothers Roger (Mary Lou) and Gerry (Kathy). Dear uncle of Thomas (Rhonda), Robert (Simona), and Laurie (Ron), great-uncle of Brent (Theresa), Kyle (Alyssa), Elisa, Maya, and Gavin and great-great uncle of Cherrie. Very special friend of Michelle Prince and Drew Scobie. Cremation has taken place and a visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Wednesday, January 22nd from 6-8 p.m. A gathering of friends will be held on Thursday, January 23rd at the St. Catharines Rowing Alumni Clubhouse on Henley Island from 2 to 5 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the . On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 21, 2020
